News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tool Confirm Summer Release Date For New Album

05-09-2019
Tool

Tool have officially confirmed a release date for their first new studio album since their 2016 effort "10,000 Days" soon after premiering two new songs live.

The acclaimed band shared the release date with fans who attended their concert in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday night (May 7th) by displaying a video from stage that showed "August 30th".

Following the show, the band made it official online by taking to social media with a tweet that also displayed the date. Earlier this week the group debut two new songs during their performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Jacksonville. More on that here.


Related Stories


Tool Confirm Summer Release Date For New Album

Tool Debut Two Brand New Songs Live

Tool Announce Spring Headline Tour Dates

Life Of Agony Recruit Tool Producer For New Album

Tool Frontman Reveals Album Release Date Target

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation

Tool's New Album Coming This Spring Says Member

Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album 2018 In Review

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False' 2018 In Review

More Tool News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Name Tarnished By Recruiting Axl Rose Says Fraser- Led Zeppelin Announce Official Documentary- Tool Confirm Summer Release Date For Album- Blink-182- more

Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour- Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him- more

Tool Debut Two Brand New Songs Live- Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour- Journey Announce Short U.S. Tour- Elton John Biopic 'Rocket Man' Video- more

Lamb Of God Allegedly Robbed In Phoenix- Journey's Neal Schon Launches New Mobile App- Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Goes Behind The Scenes On New Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Name Tarnished By Recruiting Axl Rose Says Fraser

Led Zeppelin Announce Official Documentary For 50th Anniversary

Tool Confirm Summer Release Date For New Album

Blink-182 Premiere New Song 'Blame It On My Youth'

The Who Kick Off Moving On! Symphonic Tour

Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Classic

George Clinton Expands Final Tour With Parliament Funkadelic

REO Speedwagon's Big TV Interview Preview Released

Mayhem Announce New Album And Headline Tour

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Gets Signature Epiphone Guitar

Cold Kingdom Release 'A New Disaster' Video

Singled Out: Kurt Travis (Ex-Dance Gavin Dance, A Lot Like Birds)

Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour

Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him

Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.