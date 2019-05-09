Tool Confirm Summer Release Date For New Album

Tool have officially confirmed a release date for their first new studio album since their 2016 effort "10,000 Days" soon after premiering two new songs live.

The acclaimed band shared the release date with fans who attended their concert in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday night (May 7th) by displaying a video from stage that showed "August 30th".

Following the show, the band made it official online by taking to social media with a tweet that also displayed the date. Earlier this week the group debut two new songs during their performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Jacksonville. More on that here.





