Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Stream Song From New Album

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real recently released a new track called "Bad Case." The song is the first single from their forthcoming studio album "Turn Off The News (Build A Garden), which will be released on June 14th.

Nelson had this to say about the new record, "We wanted these songs to be fun and upbeat, but we also wanted to have something to say. Rock & roll began as a countercultural movement, so in the true spirit of rock & roll, we're trying to encourage a lifestyle where people can be active in their local communities, rather than glued to a device.

"We listen to so many artists - the Byrds, Tom Petty, Al Green, Neil Young, Little Feat, J.J. Cale - and this album carries forth something they all represented, the idea of turning off the news and doing something constructive. It's a statement about how you can live your life with your heart leading the way." Stream the single here.





