Mastodon Star Explains Why New Album Was Pushed Back

05-10-2019
Mastodon

Mastodon had originally planned to begin work early this year on the follow up to their 2017 album "Emperor Of Sand" but Troy Sanders explained why the band pushed back those plans.

Sanders was recently interview by Consequence Of Sound and was asked about the group's plans to start work on the album in early 2019. He responded, "Well that was the intention. We just completed the European tour in February and months ago, it felt like that would be a good stopping point of the Emperor Of Sand touring cycle. But then this opportunity came up to co-headline with Coheed And Cambria, so we decided this would make sense and it would be the 10th anniversary of Crack The Skye, so we decided to take the summer tour.

"So, instead of writing a new album, we've just been enjoying a little home time and then rehearsing a lot of old material for this set that we're doing this summer.

"We don't really talk about it or mark the calendar, but just knowing how our band has operated for the past 19 years, once we recover and enjoy some home time after the summer tour, we'll probably, all four of us, will be very excited to dive head first into new material."

He then revealed, "We never put timelines on us - we never put those restrictions on ourselves. We just want everyone to be excited about it. So it needs to come naturally. But I would imagine that we'll work on a new album in the fall of this year."


