Steve Vai, Yngwie, Zakk Wylde's Generation Axe Announce Album

05-12-2019
Generation Axe

Guitarist supergroup project Generation Axe (Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt, and Tosin Abasi) have announced the June 28th release of "The Guitars That Destroyed The World (Live in China)".

We were sent the following details: When asked which song performed captures the true essence of Generation Axe, Steve Vai shares, "For me, I might say that our arrangement and performance of "Highway Star" captures a good essence of what Gen-Axe is about. In this song we all came together and worked out a spectacular five guitar arrangement of this classic masterpiece, with an interplay of harmonies that is uniquely structured and potent. There are shifting solo sections tailor made for each guitarist, and a deep respect to the structure of wicked fast harmonies engineered around Richie Blackmore's historic solo. And then there's Yngwie's powerful vocal performances on this track too. It has a high degree of rock and roll energy in it." On Nuno Bettencourt's reflection, he offers, "Personally, 'Sideways'...was part of these connections we'd have with two of us from time to time throughout the show... It was great to see intimate numbers like 'Sideways' and 'Black Star' with Vai and Malmsteen."

For Steve Vai, the song most enjoyable to play within the set was the opening number "Foreplay." He offers, "I like the feeling of going out on the stage to open the show with the whole band, all the guitar players, and hitting that song. It's some great blow-away factor in it. But 'Highway Star' as the closer of the show, with everyone out there playing off of each other, is like living the childhood fantasy." For Nuno Bettencourt, it was "Frankenstein." He reveals, " Everyone on stage and the audience probably thought that when these guys trade solos they are going for blood and try and cut each other's heads off. Which is the norm for typical guitarists. But instead, what was beautiful is we had an amazing, and fun conversation using our own voices, techniques and notes. So, to me, the conversation we have with each other on stage using guitars, symbolized what Gen Axe was all about. A village, a community, respect for each other's art and skill."

The complete track listing features: Generation Axe - "Foreplay"; Tosin Abasi - "Tempting Time"; Tosin Abasi and Nuno Bettencourt - "Physical Education"; Nuno Bettencourt - "A Side of Mash:' Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde - "Sideways"; Zakk Wylde - "Whipping Post"; Steve Vai - "Bad Horsie"; Yngwie Malmsteen ' "Valhalla" / "Baroque n Roll" / "Overture" / "From a Thousand Cuts" / "Arpeggios from Hell" / "Far Beyond The Sun"; Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai - "Black Star"; Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt, and Tosin Abasi - "Frankenstein"; and Generation Axe - "Highway Star."


