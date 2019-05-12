Vault 51 Break Up With Release Of New EP Alt rockers Vault 51 released their new EP "False Flag" but also shared the sad news that they have decided to break up after five years due to losing key members. The band had the following to say, "When Vault 51 started, we were just a group of guys who loved playing music and wanted to write impactful songs while having the time of our lives. While we've had a lot of fun, our goal of touring the world together will remain a dream. "Following the release of our EP 'Kid', we began to work on our new record, titled 'False Flag'. While working on 'False Flag', we tried everything we could to get Tom, our guitarist/vocalist who lives in the UK, a visa. Sadly, we weren't able to make it happen. Shortly after, we lost other band members due to job offers and general life circumstances. It didn't feel right to continue Vault 51 without so much of the core of the band. All good things must come to an end, so it is with a heavy heart that we announce Vault 51 is no more. "We didn't want to dissolve without thanking you for sticking with us. That is why we have decided to go ahead and release our final EP 'False Flag'. We worked incredibly hard on these songs and we hope you have as much fun listening to them as we did making them!

Thank you to everyone who was a part of this journey with us, and to everyone who continues to listen to our music. We appreciate every bit of support you've given us. "False Flag is out everywhere today."

