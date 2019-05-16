Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are premiering a video for the title track to their current album, "Rainier Fog." Directed by Peter Darley Miller and the band, the light-hearted clip is a change to the intensity of the song and the group's sixth studio record.

"In a world where things are becoming increasingly serious, with 'Rainier Fog' we have continued our long tradition of making asses out of ourselves in videos," says drummer Sean Kinney. "So for all of you that were raised bottle-fed, this one is for you. Mission accomplished."

"We had a great time working with Peter Darley Miller again," adds vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell. "We made 'AIC 23' in 2013 with him, which was amazing. We had a blast making the 'Rainier Fog' music video, which continues the northwest theme of the record. We hope you enjoy it and have a laugh."

"The band's maternal instincts were spot on," acknowledges Miller. "It was a kind and loving environment. I felt special."

Alice In Chains will launch a European tour in Dublin, Ireland on May 20. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Alice In Chains Streaming Black Antenna Series Episode 6

Alice In Chains Premiere Fifth Episode Of Black Antenna Series

Alice In Chains Stream Episode 4 Of Black Antenna Series

Alice In Chains Stream 4th Episode Of Black Antenna

Alice In Chains Premiere 3rd Episode Of Sci-Fi Series Black Antenn

Alice In Chains Launch Sci-Fi Series Black Antenna

Alice In Chains Streaming 'Black Antenna' Film Trailer

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainer Fog' Lyric Video

Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article



