Dan Scholz Book Signing Event To Include All-Star Jam

05-18-2019
Dan Scholz

For readers in the Los Angeles area, tomorrow night (May 19th) Affliction Clothing Artist Dan Scholz book signing / discussion / Q&A event hosted by Barry Sobel that will include live music with an all-star band led by antiMusic's Happenin' Harry capping off the evening and the event will benefit cancer research.

The event will be taking place at El Cid on Sunset in Los Angeles and organizers have announced that they will be donating proceeds to the Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (this is not an official event for the charity).

The Dan Scholz discussion and Q&A will be followed by live music including a performance by Crown Lust and the festivities will end with an all-star band expected to feature members of Metal Church, Train, The Knack, Quiet Riot, The Bangkok Five, The Thornbirds, The Reverend Horton Heat, Rough Cutt, W.A.S.P., Pleasure Burn, Ratt, Detective, The Dickies, Kill Devil Hill, The Side Deal, The Ducks, Impellittari, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, Six Angry Feet, Hardly Dangerous, Kottak, Supersuckers, Blackfoot, Spiders & Snakes, 45 Grave, Hocus Pocus, Snow, The Stephen Pearcy Band, Sweet Savage, Graham Bonnet Band, Missing Persons, Msg, Lita Ford, Bird3, and more. Find more details about the event


