News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Eagle Rock Honored For YouTube Milestone

05-18-2019
Eagle Rock

(Kayos) Eagle Rock Entertainment, part of Universal Music Group, has been awarded a prestigious gold plaque by YouTube in recognition of 1M subscribers to their channel.

Eagle now has over 7,000 music-related videos on their YouTube channel, and with 5 Billion minutes of their content viewed in 2018, it's clear that fans are embracing the experience of watching their favorite artists perform live. Eagle has optimized the channel as an effective marketing tool in promoting Eagle Rock's films.

Terry Shand, Eagle Rock Entertainment Chairman & CEO said, "We're absolutely delighted to receive the YouTube Gold Creator Award for surpassing a million subscribers on Eagle Rock's YouTube channel. This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our Digital Team in everything they've done to optimize the channel over the last year or so, and endorses the work of our wider team in creating content that resonates so richly with fans around the world." Check out the channel here.

Kayos submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Eagle Rock Honored For YouTube Milestone

2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards Launched

Rolling Stones, The Eagles Top Rock Concert Draws In 2018

Jesse Hughes Added To Rock Against MS Benefit Concert

Eagles Sweep The 2017 hennemusic Rock News Awards

The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry

Singled Out: The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers' Haunted

Eagles' Joe Walsh To Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Eagles and Fleetwood Mac Confirm Classic Rock Festivals Details

More Eagle Rock News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song- Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Date- more

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video- Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans- more

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives- Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars- Eric Clapton Plays Prince's 'Purple Rain'- Motley Crue Top Rock Hall Fan Vote- more

Guns N' Roses Wanted Izzy Stradlin For Reunion- KISS Add New Date To Farewell Tour- Steven Tyler and Marilyn Manson Jam With Hollywood Vampires- Experience Hendrix- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song

Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Tour Date

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Freewheelin With Three Part Special

The Sweet Things To Play Free Album Release Party

Ashbringer Stream New Song 'Dreamscape'

Dan Scholz Book Signing Event To Include All-Star Jam

Eagle Rock Honored For YouTube Milestone

Singled Out: Hanna Barakat's Siren

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video

Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans

The Who's Tonight Show Performance With Jimmy Fallon Goes Online

Soundgarden To Release Live From The Artists Den Package

Glenn Hughes Classic Deep Purple Live Rescheduled Dates Revealed

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.