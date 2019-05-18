News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Van Halen's David Lee Roth Freewheelin With Three Part Special

05-18-2019
David Lee Roth

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth is streaming the seventh episode of his online series The Roth Show. The three-part edition - entitled "Freewheelin'" - sees the Van Halen rocker sharing his thoughts on a variety of related topics.

Roth, who continues to try and keep the band's name in the headlines since their latest hiatus kicked in four years ago, recently made news when he jammed a Van Halen remix with Armin van Buuren at the Ultra festival in Miami, FL.

The singer joined the DJ for the debut of a new remix of the 1984 Van Halen classic, "Jump", which remains the group's only US No. 1 hit when it topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks 35 years ago this spring.

"I'm sure that a lot of the kids I'm gonna play for are probably not even familiar with the original and how big of a track it was when it was released," van Buuren told Rolling Stone. "Plus, it was an easy one to pick because I ask my crowd to jump, and the song has a deeper meaning, and I hope the kids get it when they hear the song, when they start to invest some time in the history of the song"

"So I made something initially for my DJ set, 'cause I thought it would be cool to premiere it at Ultra. So at this point, it wasn't necessarily produced as a radio song. It's made for a crowd going crazy, 18-to-22-year-olds dancing their socks off to a song they don't even know was originally made in 1982." Check out the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


