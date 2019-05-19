|
The B-52's Expand 'Cosmic Thing' For 30th Anniversary
The B-52's have expanded and remastered their "Cosmic Thing" for a deluxe 30th anniversary reissue that they will be releasing on June 28th (the original hit stores on June 27, 1989.
The new edition will feature 2 CDs including the original album that has been newly remastered and, along with remixes and a previously unreleased live recording from The Cosmic Thing Tour stop at The Pavillion in The Woodlands, Texas on August 4th of 1990. One track "Whammy Kiss," was recorded the previous night in Dallas.
"Cosmic Thing: 30th Anniversary Expanded Edition" will also a booklet that includes liner notes from journalist and author T. Cole Rachel, song lyrics, and unseen photos of the band from that time period. A digital copy will also hit retailers and streaming services the same day.
Tracklisting
Disc Two: Cosmic Tour: Live In Texas, 1990
