News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The B-52's Expand 'Cosmic Thing' For 30th Anniversary

05-19-2019
The B-52s

The B-52's have expanded and remastered their "Cosmic Thing" for a deluxe 30th anniversary reissue that they will be releasing on June 28th (the original hit stores on June 27, 1989.

The new edition will feature 2 CDs including the original album that has been newly remastered and, along with remixes and a previously unreleased live recording from The Cosmic Thing Tour stop at The Pavillion in The Woodlands, Texas on August 4th of 1990. One track "Whammy Kiss," was recorded the previous night in Dallas.

"Cosmic Thing: 30th Anniversary Expanded Edition" will also a booklet that includes liner notes from journalist and author T. Cole Rachel, song lyrics, and unseen photos of the band from that time period. A digital copy will also hit retailers and streaming services the same day.

Tracklisting
Disc One: Newly Remastered Original Album
1. "Cosmic Thing"
2. "Dry County"
3. "Deadbeat Club"
4. "Love Shack"
5. "Junebug"
6. "Roam"
7. "Bushfire"
8. "Channel Z"
9. "Topaz"
10. "Follow Your Bliss"
Assorted B-Sides And Remixes - Newly Remastered.
11. "B-52's Megamix"
12. "Love Shack" (Edit)
13. "Channel Z" (Rock Mix)
14. "Roam" (Extended Remix)
15. "Roam" (12" Remix)

Disc Two: Cosmic Tour: Live In Texas, 1990
1. "Cosmic Thing"
2. "Bushfire"
3. "Quiche Lorraine"
4. "Dance This Mess Around"
5. "Dry County"
6. "Private Idaho"
7. "Give Me Back My Man"
8. "Deadbeat Club"
9. "Mesopotamia"
10. "Strobe Light"
11. "Roam"
12. "52 Girls"
13. "Love Shack"
14. "Rock Lobster"
15. "Whammy Kiss"
16. "Channel Z"


Related Stories


The B-52's Expand 'Cosmic Thing' For 30th Anniversary

More The B-52s News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery- Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies- David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song- Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Date- more

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video- Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans- more

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives- Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars- Eric Clapton Plays Prince's 'Purple Rain'- Motley Crue Top Rock Hall Fan Vote- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery

Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies

Van Halen's David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction

The Godz Frontman Eric Moore Dead At 67

Black Star Riders Streaming 'Another State Of Grace'

The Doobie Brothers Live From The Beacon Theatre Set For Release

Supersonic Blues Machine Stream Song From Upcoming Live Album

Heavy As Texas Release 'King Of Fools' Video

Venom Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Box Set

New Order Stream Song From Forthcoming Live Album

The B-52's Expand 'Cosmic Thing' For 30th Anniversary

Singled Out: The NorthmeN's Forevermore

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song

Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Tour Date

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.