The Godz Frontman Eric Moore Dead At 67

05-19-2019
The Godz

The Godz frontman Eric Moore died on Friday (May 17th) after a long battle with bladder cancer, his label FNA Record has revealed. He was 67 years old.

The label sent over the following: Eric was known by his legions of fans as a beer-drinking, pistol carrying, blue collar rock-n-roller and the leader of the Godz fans worldwide known as "The Machines."

The Godz were signed to Casablanca Records alongside Kiss. They were to be the antithesis to Kiss as a street tough band of brothers with no gimmicks and straight forward hard rockers of the people. Eric was previously signed to Electra Records with his band The Capital City Rockets.

Eric will be looking down on "The Machines" as they celebrate the music of The Godz and share stories of Eric at Godzfest on May 18, 2019, being held at the Barn located at 1947 Linden Ave. Zanesville, Ohio 43701.


