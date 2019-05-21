Exhorder Finish Recording First New Album 27 Years

Exhorder have revealed that they have completed the recording of their first new album in 27 years. The band plans to release the following to 1992's "The Law" later this year.

Vinnie La Bella shared the following, "27 years? Man, that's a big number! A lot has transpired over the course of such an extended amount of time, and this record touches on it all.

"There is material on this record that is literally 27 years old along with material that was written just 6 months ago, and everything in between. There are truly no words to express the emotions which are connected with this moment. And that's pretty convenient because I prefer to do my talking in the ring/stage anyway.

"But the people who really made this what it is cannot go without mention: my incredible band mates; Simon and krewe at AISA Management; all at Nuclear Blast Records; and Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording, Jens Bogren was an unquestionable genius! So honoured to have him on this.

"This is, without a doubt for the first time in our career, the album we intended to give you. Production, sound, art, it's all there with no compromise! I'm eternally grateful for all who helped make it happen. And to all that have waited for it, prayed for it, begged for it, or even dreaded this moment, much love and I'll see you in the 'Ring!'"





