News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Exhorder Finish Recording First New Album 27 Years

05-21-2019
Exhorder

Exhorder have revealed that they have completed the recording of their first new album in 27 years. The band plans to release the following to 1992's "The Law" later this year.

Vinnie La Bella shared the following, "27 years? Man, that's a big number! A lot has transpired over the course of such an extended amount of time, and this record touches on it all.

"There is material on this record that is literally 27 years old along with material that was written just 6 months ago, and everything in between. There are truly no words to express the emotions which are connected with this moment. And that's pretty convenient because I prefer to do my talking in the ring/stage anyway.

"But the people who really made this what it is cannot go without mention: my incredible band mates; Simon and krewe at AISA Management; all at Nuclear Blast Records; and Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording, Jens Bogren was an unquestionable genius! So honoured to have him on this.

"This is, without a doubt for the first time in our career, the album we intended to give you. Production, sound, art, it's all there with no compromise! I'm eternally grateful for all who helped make it happen. And to all that have waited for it, prayed for it, begged for it, or even dreaded this moment, much love and I'll see you in the 'Ring!'"


Related Stories


Exhorder Finish Recording First New Album 27 Years

Exhorder Offshoot Heavy As Texas Stream New Song

Exhorder Offshoot Heavy As Texas Release First Video

More Exhorder News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Queen Still Haven't Earned A Penny From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic- Guns N' Roses Had Equipment Ready To Go For Izzy Reunion- Allman Betts Band Reveal Their First Song- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery- Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies- David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song- Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Date- more

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video- Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Queen Still Haven't Earned A Penny From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic

Guns N' Roses Had Equipment Ready To Go For Izzy Reunion

Allman Betts Band Reveal Their First Song

The Who Add Show To North American Moving On! Tour

Hinder Announce North American Tour

Exhorder Finish Recording First New Album 27 Years

Against Me! Announce Special 2 Nights, 4 Albums Shows

Crobot Release Video For First New Song In Three Years

Santana Streaming New Song 'Yo Me Lo Merezco'

Hawthorne Heights Release 'Starlighter (Echo, Utah)' Video

Donnie Vie Releases Video For Cover Of John Lennon Classic

Singled Out: Fred Hostetler's Taming The Wolf

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery

Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies

Van Halen's David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction

The Godz Frontman Eric Moore Dead At 67

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.