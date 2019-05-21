Hinder Announce North American Tour Hinder have announced that they will be hitting the road at the end of the month for a North American tour as they prepare to release their new studio album later this year. Support for the first portion of the tour will come from Saving Abel, American Sin and Adarna and the second leg will feature Royal Bliss as the opener. Cody Hanson had this to say, "This tour is going to be an absolute blast! We can't wait to reconnect with our old friends in Saving Abel and Royal Bliss as well as create some new relationships with American Sin and The Adarna. This is a tour you're not going to want to miss!" Drummer . He also added this album the upcoming album, "We're excited about releasing the next album, but in a different way than usual. We've never had the opportunity before to completely control every aspect of the creative process until now. We've worked really hard to get to this point and we can't wait to share the outcome with our fans!" Tour Dates:

May 30 - Marion, IL - Midwest Event Center

May 31 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel

Jun 01 - Huntington, WV - V Club

Jun 02 - Easton, PA - One Square Center

Jun 04 - London, ON - London Music Hall

Jun 05 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West

Jun 06 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

Jun 07 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's Pub

Jun 08 - Portland, ME - Aura

Jun 09 - Farmington Hills, MI - Harley Fest

Jun 11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Jun 12 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

Jun 13 - Greer, SC - The Spinning Jenny

Jun 14 - Johnson City, TN - Capones

Jun 15 - Lynchburg, VA The Lounge @ Ledo

Jun 16 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim

Jun 18 - Jackson, TN Hub City Brewery

Jun 19 - Springfield, MO - The Complex

Jun 20 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

Jun 21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge & Event Hall

Jun 22 - Paire Du Chien, WI - Music Fights Back Festival

Jun 23 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater

Jun 25 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall

Jun 26 - Washington, DC - U Hall

Jun 27 - Ocean City, MD - Cowboy Coast Saloon

Jun 28 - Boardman, OH - Rock N Ribs

Jun 29 - Princeton, WV - Chuck Mathena Center

Jul 17 - Co Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

Jul 18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

Jul 19 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

Jul 20 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

Jul 21 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

Jul 23 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

Jul 24 - Stateline, NV - Montbleu Resort

Jul 25 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

Jul 26 - Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave

Jul 27 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club

Jul 28 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon Club

Jul 31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar

Aug 02 -Sturgis, SD - Iron Horse Saloon

Aug 03 -Golden, CO - Buffalo Rose

Aug 04 -Merriam, KS - Aftershock

Aug 06 -LaCrosse, WI - Cavalier Theatre

Aug 07 -Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Aug 09 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

Aug 10 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin The River

Aug 22 - Dubuque, IA - Backwater Stage Q Casino

Aug 24 - Dubuque, IA - Diamond Jo's Casino

Sep 07 - Marion, OH - Marion Popcorn Festival

