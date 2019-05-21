|
Hinder Announce North American Tour
Hinder have announced that they will be hitting the road at the end of the month for a North American tour as they prepare to release their new studio album later this year.
Support for the first portion of the tour will come from Saving Abel, American Sin and Adarna and the second leg will feature Royal Bliss as the opener.
Cody Hanson had this to say, "This tour is going to be an absolute blast! We can't wait to reconnect with our old friends in Saving Abel and Royal Bliss as well as create some new relationships with American Sin and The Adarna. This is a tour you're not going to want to miss!" Drummer .
He also added this album the upcoming album, "We're excited about releasing the next album, but in a different way than usual. We've never had the opportunity before to completely control every aspect of the creative process until now. We've worked really hard to get to this point and we can't wait to share the outcome with our fans!"
Tour Dates:
May 30 - Marion, IL - Midwest Event Center
May 31 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel
Jun 01 - Huntington, WV - V Club
Jun 02 - Easton, PA - One Square Center
Jun 04 - London, ON - London Music Hall
Jun 05 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West
Jun 06 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
Jun 07 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's Pub
Jun 08 - Portland, ME - Aura
Jun 09 - Farmington Hills, MI - Harley Fest
Jun 11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Jun 12 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
Jun 13 - Greer, SC - The Spinning Jenny
Jun 14 - Johnson City, TN - Capones
Jun 15 - Lynchburg, VA The Lounge @ Ledo
Jun 16 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim
Jun 18 - Jackson, TN Hub City Brewery
Jun 19 - Springfield, MO - The Complex
Jun 20 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove
Jun 21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge & Event Hall
Jun 22 - Paire Du Chien, WI - Music Fights Back Festival
Jun 23 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater
Jun 25 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall
Jun 26 - Washington, DC - U Hall
Jun 27 - Ocean City, MD - Cowboy Coast Saloon
Jun 28 - Boardman, OH - Rock N Ribs
Jun 29 - Princeton, WV - Chuck Mathena Center
Jul 17 - Co Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
Jul 18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
Jul 19 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
Jul 20 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
Jul 21 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
Jul 23 - Fresno, CA - Strummers
Jul 24 - Stateline, NV - Montbleu Resort
Jul 25 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
Jul 26 - Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave
Jul 27 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club
Jul 28 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon Club
Jul 31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar
Aug 02 -Sturgis, SD - Iron Horse Saloon
Aug 03 -Golden, CO - Buffalo Rose
Aug 04 -Merriam, KS - Aftershock
Aug 06 -LaCrosse, WI - Cavalier Theatre
Aug 07 -Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
Aug 09 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
Aug 10 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin The River
Aug 22 - Dubuque, IA - Backwater Stage Q Casino
Aug 24 - Dubuque, IA - Diamond Jo's Casino
Sep 07 - Marion, OH - Marion Popcorn Festival
