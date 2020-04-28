Hinder Announce Rescheduled Anniversary Tour Dates

Hinder have announced the rescheduled dates for their special tour to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of their debut album "Extreme Behavior."
The trek will feature the band performing the album live in its entirety for the very first time and they have recruited Wayland and Blacktop Mojo to support them on the tour.
They will be kicking things off on September 19th in Wisconsin Dells, WI at the Crystal Grand Music Theatre and will conclude the tour on October 30th in Oklahoma City, OK at the Tower Theatre.
Cody Hanson had this to say, "It's a strange feeling to think that our first major label album came out 15 years ago! This tour is going to be the first time that we've played some these songs since 2005.
"Going back through the catalogue brings back so many memories of where we were when each song was written. I can't wait to see how people react to each song at the shows!" See the dates below:
Sep 19 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Sep 20 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater
Sep 21 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Sep 23 - Golden, CO - The Buffalo Rose
Sep 24 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
Sep 25 - Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln
Sep 26 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
Sep 27 - Inman, KS - 365 Sports Complex
Sep 29 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub
Sep 30 - The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina
Oct 02 - Baton Rouge, LA - The Basin
Oct 03 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Oct 05 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Oct 06 - Ocala, FL - Raw Hyde Live
Oct 07 - Greer, SC - The Spinning Jenny
Oct 08 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall
Oct 09 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds South
Oct 10 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
Oct 12 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
Oct 13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
Oct 15 - Hampton Beach, VA - Wally's Pub
Oct 16 - Frenchtown, NJ - Arties Bar and Grill
Oct 17 - Frenchtown, NJ - Arties Bar and Grill
Oct 18 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club
Oct 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
Oct 22 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Concert Hall
Oct 23 - Flint MI - The Machine Shop
Oct 24 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan
Oct 30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
