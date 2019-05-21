Queen Still Haven't Earned A Penny From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic

Queen scored a massive hit with their long-in-the-making "Bohemian Rhapsody" biopic but guitarist Brian May revealed that the band has yet to make a penny from the blockbuster film.

May made the revelation during a recent interview on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show at BBC Radio 2. He said, "It was a long labour of love, about 12 years in development. We thought it would do well in the end and we felt good about it, but we didn't realize it would do that well.

"It's incredible around the world, it's a billion-dollar movie. I had to laugh the other day, because there's a thing in the paper saying that we were getting rich off this movie. If they only knew. We had an accountant in the other day, and we still haven't earned a penny from it. Isn't that funny? How successful does a movie have to be before you make money?"

He continued, "There's so many people that people don't realize will take pieces off the top, but the feeling of it is so great - the fact that it's out there. I think Freddie comes out it with his dignity, but without having been whitewashed in any way.

"It's very real. It makes people cry. I think people are astounded how close to Freddie Rami Malek got. It's phenomenal the way he got inside Freddie's body somehow - inside his skin." Listen to the full interview here





Related Stories

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Tour Of Japan

Adam Lambert To Mentor Queen Night Episode Of American Idol

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Tops $900 Million

Queen and Country/Blues Rock Icons Team With Five Finger Death Punch

Queen and Adam Lambert announce New Zealand shows

Queen + Adam Lambert Headling Down Under

Queen Musical To Tour North America

Queensryche Announce European Tour

More Queen News

Share this article



