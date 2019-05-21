News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Queen Still Haven't Earned A Penny From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic

05-21-2019
Queen

Queen scored a massive hit with their long-in-the-making "Bohemian Rhapsody" biopic but guitarist Brian May revealed that the band has yet to make a penny from the blockbuster film.

May made the revelation during a recent interview on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show at BBC Radio 2. He said, "It was a long labour of love, about 12 years in development. We thought it would do well in the end and we felt good about it, but we didn't realize it would do that well.

"It's incredible around the world, it's a billion-dollar movie. I had to laugh the other day, because there's a thing in the paper saying that we were getting rich off this movie. If they only knew. We had an accountant in the other day, and we still haven't earned a penny from it. Isn't that funny? How successful does a movie have to be before you make money?"

He continued, "There's so many people that people don't realize will take pieces off the top, but the feeling of it is so great - the fact that it's out there. I think Freddie comes out it with his dignity, but without having been whitewashed in any way.

"It's very real. It makes people cry. I think people are astounded how close to Freddie Rami Malek got. It's phenomenal the way he got inside Freddie's body somehow - inside his skin." Listen to the full interview here


