Adam Lambert Duets On Bohemian Rhapsody On American Idol Finale

05-22-2019
Queen

(hennemusic) Adam Lambert delivered a duet on Queen's 1975 classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", during the season 17 finale of American Idol on May 19th.

Lambert - a season 8 runner-up on the reality show himself who recently appeared as a mentor - teamed up with eliminated Top 10 finalist Dimitrius Graham for a heavily-edited take on the iconic song that was over in about a third of the time of the original version.

Prior to the Queen tune, Lambert was on hand to deliver the live debut of his single, "New Eyes", on the season finale, which saw Laine Hardy named as the latest winner in the series.

Lambert and Queen will return to live action when they begin a summer Rhapsody tour of North America in Vancouver, BC on July 10.

The trek and its stage design are inspired by the success of the 2018 biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody", which recently passed the $900 million mark at the box office worldwide to become the fourth highest-grossing film of all time for 20th Century Fox, behind only "Avatar" (2009), "Titanic" (1997) and "Star Wars: Episode I: Phantom Menace" (1999). Watch the performances here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


