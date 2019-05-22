Alice In Chains Preview North American Tour With Korn

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming a video trailer previewing their summer tour of North America with Korn. The 7-week, 30-city co-headline run of amphitheaters will begin July 18 at the Austin360 Amphitheatre in Del Valle, TX and make stops in Dallas, Nashville, Toronto, Denver and more before wrapping at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA on September 4.

The Seattle rockers are on the road in support of their sixth album, "Rainier Fog"; recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz, the project debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 last fall.

Korn are working with Raskulinecz on material for the follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering"; tentatively due in the fall, it will feature songwriting collaborations with Goldfinger's John Feldmann, while Blink-182's Travis Barker recorded the "temporary drums" on some of the early demos.

Ahead of the summer dates, Alice In Chains are playing a month of shows across Europe that will include appearances at several festivals. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Alice In Chains Streaming Black Antenna Series Episode 6

Alice In Chains Premiere Fifth Episode Of Black Antenna Series

Alice In Chains Stream Episode 4 Of Black Antenna Series

Alice In Chains Stream 4th Episode Of Black Antenna

Alice In Chains Premiere 3rd Episode Of Sci-Fi Series Black Antenn

Alice In Chains Launch Sci-Fi Series Black Antenna

Alice In Chains Streaming 'Black Antenna' Film Trailer

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainer Fog' Lyric Video

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article



