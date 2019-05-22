News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alice In Chains Preview North American Tour With Korn

05-22-2019
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming a video trailer previewing their summer tour of North America with Korn. The 7-week, 30-city co-headline run of amphitheaters will begin July 18 at the Austin360 Amphitheatre in Del Valle, TX and make stops in Dallas, Nashville, Toronto, Denver and more before wrapping at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA on September 4.

The Seattle rockers are on the road in support of their sixth album, "Rainier Fog"; recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz, the project debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 last fall.

Korn are working with Raskulinecz on material for the follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering"; tentatively due in the fall, it will feature songwriting collaborations with Goldfinger's John Feldmann, while Blink-182's Travis Barker recorded the "temporary drums" on some of the early demos.

Ahead of the summer dates, Alice In Chains are playing a month of shows across Europe that will include appearances at several festivals. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Alice In Chains Preview North American Tour With Korn

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Alice In Chains Streaming Black Antenna Series Episode 6

Alice In Chains Premiere Fifth Episode Of Black Antenna Series

Alice In Chains Stream Episode 4 Of Black Antenna Series

Alice In Chains Stream 4th Episode Of Black Antenna

Alice In Chains Premiere 3rd Episode Of Sci-Fi Series Black Antenn

Alice In Chains Launch Sci-Fi Series Black Antenna

Alice In Chains Streaming 'Black Antenna' Film Trailer

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainer Fog' Lyric Video

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency- Lindsey Buckingham Performs For First Time Since Open Heart Surgery- Don Felder Talks Collaborating With Slash, Sammy Hagar- more

Queen Still Haven't Earned A Penny From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic- Guns N' Roses Had Equipment Ready To Go For Izzy Reunion- Allman Betts Band Reveal Their First Song- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery- Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies- David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song- Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Date- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency

Lindsey Buckingham Performs For First Time Since Open Heart Surgery

Don Felder Talks Collaborating With Slash, Sammy Hagar And More

Adam Lambert Duets On Bohemian Rhapsody On American Idol Finale

Ghost Add Dates To North American Tour

Woodstock Secures New Financial Partner For 50th Anniversary Festival

Metallica Share Live Video From Milan Show

Soulfly, Vio-lence, M.O.D. Lead Full Terror Assault Fest Lineup

Mike Patton And Jean-Claude Vannier Stream Song From New Album

Black Oak Arkansas Return With First New Album In 30 Years

The Damned Announce Paul Gray For U.S. Tour

Alice In Chains Preview North American Tour With Korn

Singled Out: KYOSi's All I've Had

Queen Still Haven't Earned A Penny From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic

Guns N' Roses Had Equipment Ready To Go For Izzy Reunion

Allman Betts Band Reveal Their First Song

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.