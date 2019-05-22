News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Van Halen's David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency

05-22-2019
(hennemusic) David Lee Roth has revealed that he is currently in talks to host his own Las Vegas residency. The Van Halen rocker previously hosted a pair of residencies in Las Vegas in 1995 - at Bally's Hotel and Casino and at MGM Grand - with a band that featured Nile Rodgers, Edgar Winter, and members of the Miami Sound Machine.

"Oh, I just pursued this, I was over at the House of Blues yesterday," Roth tells Hollywood Life while promoting the new Armin van Buuren remix of the band's 1984 hit, "Jump", which saw its official release this past week. "There's lots and lots of people requesting."

As for what Roth residency would entail, the singer explains: "I kind of am the patron saint of midnight when everybody's guilty of all ages. It'd transcend neighborhoods. You can be wearing a cowboy hat or you can be wearing five inch clogs out there with sparkles in your hair. You can have dreadlocks or a crew cut, you can wear a military uniform to work or you can wear a bikini to work and you know what David Lee Roth brings to the proceedings, okay?" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


