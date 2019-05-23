News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Rocking Out New Tunes' In Video

05-23-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) Mick Jagger can be seen rehearsing a new Rolling Stones song ahead of the band's 2019 tour in a streaming video released by the singer. "Rocking out new tunes," writes Jagger, as he continues to recover from heart surgery last month.

The Stones rescheduled their No Filter tour of North America after delaying the planned April launch when the 75-year-old rocker underwent the procedure in new York.

The 17-show summer series will open with a pair of dates at Soldier Field in Chicago, after which the band will headline a Canada Rocks event in Ontario as part of the country's Canada Day long weekend, when it will celebrate its 152nd birthday on July 1.

The band returns Stateside for a July 3 gig at FedEx Field in Washington, DC, with stadium shows scheduled to wrap up in Miami, FL on August 31. As an early May appearance planned for the New Orleans Jazz Festival cannot be rescheduled, the band have replaced the event with a July 14 show at the city's Mercedes-Benz Superdome; a Rolling Stones mailing list presale will run from Wednesday, May 29 at 10 am local time to Thursday, May 30 at 10p local time, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, May 31 at 10am local time. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


