Alabama 3 To Celebrate Jake Black At Shows This Weekend

05-24-2019
Alabama 3

Alabama 3 frontman Jake Black (a.k.a. The Very Reverend D.Wayne Love) died earlier this week following an appearance at the Highpoint Festival in Lancashire.

The band broke the news to fans with the following social media post, "Early this afternoon, on a beautiful summer's day, our friend, comrade and spiritual teacher, Jake Black AKA The Very Reverend D.Wayne Love, passed over to the higher ground.

"After a magnificent performance at the Highpoint Festival in Lancashire, D.Wayne in his supreme wisdom, decided it was the appropriate moment for his ascension into the next level.

"The transition was painless and peaceful. He was surrounded by brothers Larry Love, L.B. Dope, The Spirit, Jonny Jamm and Sister Therese Mullan. We are heartbroken.

"All that remains for us, at this moment, is to carry out his precise instructions regarding the continuation of his teachings as a First Minister of The Presleyterian Church of Elvis The Divine, and continue The Great Work. His last words, which we have yet to decipher, were "Tweet Tweet, Possil Fleet".

Despite the tragedy, the band has decided to go ahead with their planned live dates. They explained the decision via Facebook: "At the height of our mourning for our dear friend and comrade Jake Black, who died on Tuesday, we were faced with certain urgent and difficult decisions, not least the question of whether we should play the two forthcoming shows this weekend. We have only just started to process our grief, or even begin to think about the impossibility of filling the massive hole that Jake has left behind. There has been a strong argument within the band that we should pull these shows as a mark of respect.

"In the end it came down to this: What would Jake want? What would Jake do? Jake would never want to miss a show. Aside from being in hospital with pneumonia, we can assure you, whatever heavy sh*t he had to deal with, not least the loss of many of his own friends and lovers, he would be there on stage for you. It was a point of pride.

"We can also tell you that he would laugh at us if we wallowed in sentimentality, and berate us for letting down fans who loved him.

"So please all of you who are coming, help us get through this, and join us this weekend in Newcastle and Falkirk to celebrate the life of our friend, the unique and irrepressible Jake Black."


