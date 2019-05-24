News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alice In Chains Share 7th Black Antenna Episode

05-24-2019
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming the seventh episode in their ongoing science-fiction series "Black Antenna." Entitled "Maybe", the footage continues the story of the dark thriller set against the backdrop of the band's Grammy-nominated album, "Rainier Fog."

Produced and directed by Adam Mason, the film project stars Paul Sloan as Alpha, and Viktoriya Dov as Beta alongside Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter) as Nil, Lily Robinson as Malum, Eric Michael Cole (Gia, White Squall, Hangman), Mike Hatton (Green Book), Luke Shelton, Jerry Raines, and Daniel Louis Rivas.

Alice In Chains recorded "Rainier Fog" with producer Nick Raskulinecz; the band's sixth album debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 last fall. The Seattle rockers are currently playing a month of shows across Europe that will include appearances at several festivals, following which they will team up with Korn in July for a summer tour of North America. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


