Yes Star Billy Sherwood Streaming Song From New Solo Album

05-24-2019
Billy Sherwood

Yes bassist Billy Sherwood has released a stream of a new solo song called "The Partisan". The track comes from his forthcoming album that will be hitting stores on July 12th.

The new record will be entitled "Citizen: In The Next Life" and as the name implied the album will continue his Citizen series. Check out the stream of "The Partisan" here.

Billy had the following to say about the new track: "The song is about Adolf Hitler and follows his rise to power and eventual fall. Sophia is about the first ever A.I. to be formally recognized and declared a citizen of a nation (Saudi Arabia). It explores the notion that perhaps this isn't such a great idea and 'just because we can doesn't mean we should.'

"Monet finds the citizen as the famous Impressionist painter and expresses the beauty within the paintings themselves, 'painting for all our eyes', while We Shall Ride Again has the citizen as the famous lawman Wyatt Earp as he takes care of business, along with his brothers Virgil, Morgan and comrade Doc Holliday.

"By Design is a song where the soul of the main character is Romeo, expressing his love for his Juliet, while Mata Hari is about the infamous spy who used her seductive ways to get vital information to the governments she worked for.

"The double agent would eventually find herself in front of a firing squad after being found out."


