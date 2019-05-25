|
Rocketman Premiere Emotional For Elton John
05-25-2019
Elton John admits that watching the premiere of his biopic "Rocketman" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London was an emotional experience for him.
The legendary musician spoke with BBC about the premiere of the film that will be hitting U.S. theaters on May 31st. He said, "Very emotional. I mean, you're seeing your life as it was.
"You know, it was fantasy - I mean the sequences are fantasy, but the reality was that's how I was. I'm just relieved, I'm so glad I don't have to do that any more.
"I'm so glad I can wake up in the morning, see my children, see David and not have to deal with that awful behavior and that awful addiction."
