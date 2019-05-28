Billy Joel Jams Led Zeppelin Classics With Jason Bonham

(hennemusic) Jason Bonham joined Billy Joel for a pair of Led Zeppelin classics during a May 24 show at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA and videos of the jams have been shared online.

Bonham arrived as a special guest behind the drum kit midway through the concert, with Joel's guitarist Mike DelGuidice handling lead vocals on "Whole Lotta Love" before trading verses with the piano man on "Good Times, Bad Times."

The drummer is currently on the road with Sammy Hagar And The Circle as part of a spring US tour in support of their debut studio album, "Space Between."

The project recently scored a US Top 5 debut when it entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4 with opening week sales of 40,000 equivalent albums units earned, while debuting at No. 1 on four other charts: Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Hard Rock Albums and Independent Albums.

Hagar and the group's spring series of shows is scheduled to wrap up in Fort Dodge, IA on June 8. Watch video of the jams here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Peter Frampton Performs At Billy Joel 70th Birthday Show

John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classics With Billy Joel

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel 2018 In Review

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert 2018 In Review

Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Goes Surprise Jam With Billy Joel

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert

Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm

Axl Rose Performs Classic Songs With Billy Joel 2017 In Review

More Billy Joel News

Share this article



