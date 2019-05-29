News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion

05-29-2019
David Lee Roth

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth reportedly wanted to take part in the reunion of his "Eat 'Em And Smile" solo band earlier this year but was unable to attend.

The reunion of guitarist Steve Vai, bassist Billy Sheehan, drummer Gregg Bissonette and keyboardist Brett Tuggle took place during this year's NAMM convention in Anaheim, Ca back in January where they were joined for the special performance by singer Jeff Scott Soto (Journey, Yngwie Malmsteen, Sons of Apollo).

During a recent interview Soto revealed that Roth wanted to be part of the jam but was across the country at the time and because of that, the group decided not to play the signature hit song from the "Eat 'Em And Smile" album, "Yankee Rose."

Sotot told eonmusic.co.uk, "The original idea was to do 'Shy Boy' and 'Yankee Rose'. Initially they did reach out for Dave, and asked him if he wanted to do it, but he was in New York during that week, and he said he would have loved to have done it.

"From that, the guys, mainly Steve [Vai], they worried that if they ever wanted to put this thing together and actually make it work, whether it's a jam or a reunion or whatever, by doing it with me and doing two DLR songs, he might say; "Yeah, you know, you've kind of already done it, you don't need me to do it anymore", kind of thing.

"So, it was by design that we removed 'Yankee Rose', and we only kept 'Shy Boy' because I made the point that 'Shy Boy's a Billy Sheehan vehicle. David Lee Roth, way after the fact; it's a Talas song, Mr. Big [have played it], it's been covered by virtually every band Billy Sheehan's been associated with, besides Sons of Apollo.

"So I brought in the argument that, it's not a Dave song, and it shouldn't be treated as a Dave song; it should be treated as a Billy Sheehan song. But those guys were behind a version of that song, and that's what convinced the guys to keep that in the set."


Related Stories


David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion

David Lee Roth Crashes Fan's Bachelor Party

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency

Van Halen's David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Freewheelin With Three Part Special

Unreleased David Lee Roth Music Shared By John 5

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Releases Three Part Podcast

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Not Even 'Vaguely Happy'

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast Episode

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Goes Vegas For Podcast

More David Lee Roth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash- David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion- Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry- Motorhead- more

Eddie Money To Undergo Heart Surgery This Week- Ace Frehley Gets Animated For Mission To Mars- Robert Plant Announces Digging Deep Podcast- Lamb Of God- more

Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup- Def Leppard Star On Van Halen Vs. Van Hagar- Norma Jean Part Ways With Member Over Addition Issues- more

Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy- Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album- Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery- David Lee Roth- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash

David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion

Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry

Motorhead Classic Receives Unusual Honor

Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Launching Podcast

Dee Snider Releases 'Tomorrow's No Concern' Video

The Underground Thieves Deliver 'Whole Lotta Money' Video

Brant Bjork Reissuing Debut Solo Album For 20th Anniversary

Runaways And Stooges Stars Cover 'Leader Of The Pack'

Singled Out: City Of Sound's The Madhouse

Eddie Money To Undergo Heart Surgery This Week

Ace Frehley Gets Animated For Mission To Mars

Robert Plant Announces Digging Deep Podcast

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Laughs Off Concert Mishap

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Affirmation' Video

Papa Roach Making Special Plans For 'Infest' Anniversary

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.