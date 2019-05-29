News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Launching Podcast

05-29-2019
David Gilmour

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd icon David Gilmour will auction off more than 120 guitars from his personal collection at Christie's in New York on June 20, and the guitarist will preview the event with a three-part podcast series.

Featuring a brand new and exclusive interview with Gilmour by host Matt Everitt, each episode will focus on a different one of the instruments from the collection while looking at the iconic Pink Floyd music that was recorded on each.

Due May 31, the debut episode will focus on Gilmour's 1969 Black Fender Stratocaster, which was first purchased in New York in 1970 and was, for many years, his main axe.

The June 7 edition will spotlight a pair of Martin acoustic guitars that were featured on Pink Floyd's 1975 release, "Wish You Were Here." The mini-series will conclude on June 14 with a look at Gilmour's White 1954 Stratocaster, which is noted for its 0001 serial number.

The guitarist is streaming an audio trailer for the podcast ahead of the launch, check it out here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


