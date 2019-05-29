News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry

05-29-2019
Ministry

Ministry announced on Wednesday that they have added Paul D'Amour, who was a cofounding member of Tool, as their brand new bass player.

D'Amour replaces Tony Campos (Fear Factory, Static-X, Prong, Soulfly, etc). Ministry's Al Jourgensen shared the following reflection about Paul online, "I used to live with Timothy Leary, and he had given me these bottles of liquid LSD to bring on tour.

"I'd put two drops in my bottle of whiskey that I'd bring onstage. I'd drink about half the bottle during a show. So we were on Lollapalooza in '92, I think it was San Francisco, and when we came offstage there were these two guys who were like, 'Great show, dude!' So I gave them my bottle of Bushmills, but I forgot that I had put LSD in it.

"So they drank it and they were tripping balls for, like, two or three days. They didn't know what was going on and they were freaking out. They were ready to call suicidal hotlines.

"It turned out to be Paul and Maynard from Tool! ... But he actually thanked me for that moment because he said it really got Tool going into being a psychedelic band. Pretty cosmic, right?"


