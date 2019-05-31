Bob Seger's Home Town Shows To Feature The Voice's Addison Agen

The Voice finalist Addison Agen has announced that she will performing at four of the six sold out Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band's home town farewell tour shows.

Agen will be supporting the rock legend at his Detroit area shows at the DTE Energy Music Theatre on June 6th, 8th, 12th and 14th. She had the following to say:"I'm so excited to have this amazing opportunity to perform in front of so many Bob Seger fans.

"The level of support and dedication they show him is truly remarkable, and I hope as my career develops I will build that same relationship with my fans."





