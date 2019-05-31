News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Megadeth Expanding More Albums For Reissues

05-31-2019
Megadeth

(hennemusic) Megadeth will continue their ongoing reissue series this summer with a trio of albums from the mid-2000s. The band's 2007 record, "United Abominations", 2009's "Endgame" and 2011's "Thirteen", will each include bonus material when they are released on July 26.

The thrash outfit's eleventh set, "United Abominations", marked their first appearance in the US Top 10 in 13 thirteen years when it debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. The remastered reissue will includes the rare bonus track - a cover of Led Zeppelin's "Out On The Tiles" - while also seeing its return on vinyl for the first time in over 12 years and again on CD for the first time in 3 years.

Introduced by the lead single, "Head Crusher", 2009's "Endgame" was co-produced by Dave Mustaine and Andy Sneap - currently a touring guitarist with Judas Priest - and went on to reach No. 9 on the US charts. The 2019 reissue will includes the bonus track, "Washington Is Next! (Live)" on the CD version, while seeing its first appearance on vinyl in more than decade.

Megadeth's thirteenth studio record, "Thirteen" was led by the track "Sudden Death" on its way to a No. 11 showing on the Billboard 200; the reissue will present the bonus track, "Public Enemy No.1 (Live)" on the CD version. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


