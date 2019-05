Rammstein Top Charts In 14 Countries, Scores Biggest U.S. Hit

German rockers Rammstein scored the highest U.S. album chart position of their career after their new untiled record debuted at No 9 following its release on May 17th.

The band did even better across the globe, topping the charts with No. 1 debuts in 14 different countries including their native Germany, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland, Poland and Austria.

They entered the charts at No 2 in Sweden, Spain and the Czech Republic, made history in the UK with a No. 3 debut, that is the highest a German speaking artist has ever reached.

Fans across Europe can catch the band live on their current stadium tour, which is sold out in most venues. See the dates below:

06/01/19 - Barcelona, Spain - RCDE Stadium

06/05/19 - Bern, Switzerland - Stade de Suisse (SOLD OUT)

06/08/19 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion (SOLD OUT)

06/09/19 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion (SOLD OUT)

06/12/19 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion (SOLD OUT)

06/13/19 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion (SOLD OUT)

06/16/19 - Rostock, Germany - Ostseestadion (SOLD OUT)

06/19/19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken (SOLD OUT)

06/22/19 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion (SOLD OUT)

06/25/19 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip (SOLD OUT)

06/28/19 - Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena (SOLD OUT)

06/29/19 - Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena (SOLD OUT)

07/02/19 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena (SOLD OUT)

07/06/19 - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom - Stadium MK

07/10/19 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin (SOLD OUT)

07/13/19 - Frankfurt am Main, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena (SOLD OUT)

07/16/19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna (SOLD OUT)

07/17/19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna (SOLD OUT)

07/20/19 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Roeser Festival Grounds (SOLD OUT)

07/24/19 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion ?l?ski (SOLD OUT)

07/29/19 - Moscow, Russia - VTB Arena, Central Dynamo Stadium (SOLD OUT)

08/02/19 - Saint Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena

08/06/19 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala

08/10/19 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion (SOLD OUT)

08/14/19 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion (SOLD OUT)

08/18/19 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion (SOLD OUT)

08/22/19 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

08/23/19 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion





