Soundgarden To Release Live From The Artists Den Package

The band were captured in performance at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on the final night of a US Winter tour in support of 2012's "King Animal."

While an edited version was broadcast during the series' sixth season, the full, 29-song concert has never been seen or heard...until now.

"We were very proud and excited to document the performance of our new material from King Animal," says guitarist Kim Thayil. "And to celebrate with each other and our fans."

"This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night," adds Vicky Cornell on behalf of the Chris Cornell Estate. "The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something I'm proud to share with them."

"Live From The Artists Den" will be available in multiple formats, including a limited edition Super Deluxe box featuring four LPs, two CDs, a photo book and the concert film on Blu-Ray; 4-LP black vinyl and limited edition colored vinyl; Blu-Ray; 2-CD, and digital audio and digital video.

The video version includes 21 songs never-before-released on a Soundgarden concert film, including 17 making their first appearance on a live album. Read more and watch the trailer - here.