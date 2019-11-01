Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Previews Documentary

(hennemusic) Ronnie Wood is streaming a video trailer for a new documentary about The Rolling Stones guitarist entitled "Somebody Up There Likes Me."

Billed as "the first in-depth film biography" of Wood, the project traces the career of the legendary rocker, who has been at the centre of rock 'n' roll and British music history for decades.

Interspersed with vintage performance footage of The Jeff Beck Group, The Faces and The Rolling Stones, the film traces Wood's life from his upbringing in West London, where his father Arthur would fall asleep in neighbours' gardens as Wood and his two brothers often awoke to find "characters draped over the furniture" who Arthur had brought home from the pub.

Directed by Mike Figgis, the documentary features brand new interviews with Wood's Rolling Stones bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts, as well as his Faces bandmate Rod Stewart; other interviewees include his wife Sally Wood, singer Imelda May and artist Damien Hirst.

"When my mate Mike Figgis approached me to make this documentary film, I was baffled where to start and where to finish," says the guitarist. "Oh well, how about from being born into the Wood dynasty to where I am right now! That should do it ... The title says it all, hope you enjoy watching it as much as we did making it. 'Leave 'em wanting more', as the man said, so look out people, there's a lot more stories to be told."

While Figgis' film is sympathetic to Wood, it doesn't shy away from his hardships, as he talks openly about his battles with drink and drugs, speaking honestly about overcoming his freebase addiction as well as beating lung cancer.

The project takes its title from Wood surviving his chronic smoking habit, as he says: "When they operated on my cancer, they took away my emphysema. They said my lungs were as if I'd never smoked. I thought: 'How's that for a Get Out Of Jail Free card?' Somebody up there likes me, and somebody down here likes me too."

Following its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival earlier this month, "Somebody Up There Likes Me" will screen in cinemas around the UK and Ireland starting in late November. Watch the trailer and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Releasing Tribute To Chuck Berry

More Ronnie Wood News



