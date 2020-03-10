Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Doc To Premiere At Tribeca

Event poster courtesy Eagle Rock

A new documentary about Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood will be receiving its U.S. premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival in April.

The film is entitled "Somebody Up There Likes Me" and will be receiving three separate screenings at the festival with tickets going on sale next Tuesday, March 17th at 11am ET.

The first screening is scheduled to take place on April 16th at Bow Tie Cinemas in Hoboken, New Jersey (409-415 14th Street) at 6:00 PM. The second screening is set for April 18th at 1:30PM at the Village East Cinema. The final screening is scheduled for April 23rd at 5:45PM at Cinepolis Chelsea 6.

The documentary was directed by Mike Figgis and is described as "A series of intimate conversations with Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, whose extraordinary music career placed him at the forefront of the British R&B explosion to rock 'n' roll stardom." Find more details here.





