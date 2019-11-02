Agnostic Front Look Back With 'I Remember' Video

Agnostic Front have released a music video for their new single "I Remember". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Get Loud!" which is set to hit stores on November 8th.

The new visual takes fans back to the roots of the band with a montage and photos from the band's early days. Roger Miret had this to say, "Probably the most important song on Get Loud!, 'I Remember' is such a super personal track reminiscing on me and Vinnie putting the AF and NYHC stamp on the map!

"Looking back at it, I feel like this song could have been the title track to the Godfathers Of Hardcore documentary. We chose to call on our friends and family for the videography and photography to paint that magical picture of our glory days. Today, tomorrow, forever!" Watch the video here.





