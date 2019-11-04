Judas Priest Star Feels Good About Chances For Rock Hall Induction

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing is feeling positive about the band's chances to finally be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame after being overlooked for 20 years.

The band has been eligible for induction since 1999 but only received their first nomination last year, in which they were passed over. They have been nominated again for the class of 2020 and Downing was asked about it during a recent radio interview.

K.K. told 101.8 WCR FM, "I think it's looking pretty good this time, to be fair. I know there was a lot of backlash when we didn't make it the last time a year or two ago.

"It is bloody hard to get in to, it really is. I think it took Sabbath a long, long time to get in there. I sometimes don't know what you have to do. But what is fairly poignant is that a lot of people [nominated this year] are not with us today.

"Obviously, Phil and Lemmy from Motorhead; Whitney Houston; Chris Cornell; one of our drummers, obviously, the great Dave Holland is not with us. And there's more, I think.

"I think with the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, you have to have legendary status. There's no such thing as a young legend. So, these are the credentials you've gotta have, I think, before you get a look-in.

"But it is very sad when people are not here, because they didn't actually make it in [while they were still alive]. Because it is, I think, of big, big importance."





