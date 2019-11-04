.

Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight

Michael Angulia | 11-04-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Mercyful Fate

King Diamond shared the sad news via social media that his Mercyful Fate bandmate Timi Hansen has died after a long battle with cancer.

Hansen revealed the cancer battle this past summer to explain why he was not taking part in a reunion of the band, with bass duties being handled by Armored Saint's Joey Vera.

King Diamond took to the band's Facebook page on Monday afternoon (November 4th) to tell fans about Timi's passing. He wrote, : "I just found out that I lost one of my dearest friends, who has been fighting cancer for a long time, in such an incredibly brave way.

"He was not just my roommate on the early Mercyful Fate tours, but he was always my favorite bass player of all times. I was fortunate to have been able to visit him at his apartment with some other good friends, and we had a great afternoon that will never be forgotten.

"When I last talked to Timi on the phone on October 24th, I could understand that things had gotten tougher than they ever were, and yet he said 'we fight on.'

"I feel so so sad for his entire family, you have my absolute deepest sympathy. Rest in Peace my dear dear friend." See the post below:


Related Stories


Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight

Mercyful Fate Member Missing Reunion Over Cancer Fight

More Mercyful Fate News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Hagar Still Upset About Van Halen Snub- Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight- Judas Priest Star Feels Good About Chances For Rock Hall Induction- more


Reviews
Quick Flicks: Toto - 40 Tours Around the Sun

Get To Know... Get to Know: Neil Ratner MD 'The Rock Doc'

Frank Zappa - Halloween 73 (Limited edition four-disc costume box set)

Joe Bonamassa Live In Phoenix

RockPile: The Hollywood Stars - Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue

advertisement


Latest News
Hagar Still Upset About Van Halen Snub

Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight

Judas Priest Star Feels Good About Chances For Rock Hall Induction

Whitesnake, Foreigner And Europe Teaming For Tour

Homme Ready For Them Crooked Vultures To Fly Again

Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Announce 2020 Tour

Sleeping With Sirens Announce The Medicine Tour

Liam Gallagher Performs 'Wonderwall' At MTV Europe Music Awards



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.