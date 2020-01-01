.

Mercyful Fate Member Missing Reunion Over Cancer Fight 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-01-2020

Mercyful Fate

Mercyful Fate Member Missing Reunion Over Cancer Fight was a top 19 story of Aug. 2019: Mercyful Fate revealed the exciting news to fans that they will be playing some reunion shows next summer but sadly, bassist Timi Hansen won't be taking part because he is battling cancer.

Frontman King Diamond announced on August 1st that the band would be reuniting for "an unspecified number of concerts throughout Europe during the summer of 2020" which will include the Copenhell festival.

He also revealed that the shows would be include the "9" lineup of himself, Hank Shermann, Bjarne T Holm and Mike Wead and they will be joined by Armored Saint, Fates Warning bassist Joey Vera.

Diamond explained the choice, saying they asked him "to fill in because he has a very unique style and sound playing with his fingers, much like that of Timi Hansen.

"This is very important, since the set list will only consist of songs from the very first 'mini LP', the 'Melissa' album, and the 'Don't Break The Oath' album, plus some brand new songs written specifically in that very same style."

The announcement simply said that Vera would join the group "while Timi Hansen is away" and that sparked questions about his absence from fans. King Diamond's wife Livia Zita-Bendix shared a statement from Timi on Facebook that explained why he will not be part of the reunion.

He wrote, "There are many questions about why I won't appear as part of the Mercyful Fate reunion in 2020. The honest explanation is simply that I am currently fighting a fight against cancer. But believe me, I will fight everything I can to be ready.

"It's my big dream to be on stage again playing the old Mercyful Fate numbers in front of all of you very loyal fans. If this wasn't going to happen, I'd like to ask you to take good care of Joey Vera. I totally agree with King that he is a perfect 'stand-in,' so take good care of him."


