Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour

Tour poster

(Earsplit) Mercyful Fate have announced their first North American headlining tour in over two decades! The journey will commence on October 25th in Dallas, Texas and weave its way through fourteen cities, closing on November 16th in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour follows the band's stunning headlining performance at this year's edition of Psycho Las Vegas.

Vocalist King Diamond comments, "These will be the first Mercyful Fate concerts in North American theaters in over twenty years. Memories of a lifetime. Your special chance to see Mercyful Fate with the full European festival production, but up close and personal.

"You cannot miss this... I hereby respectfully invite you to Come To The Sabbath by which you may free your soul and feast with us in the dark Of Night. Witches and Demons, you may come as you are! Satanic Regards - King Diamond 666."

Support for Mercyful Fate will be provided by Kreator and labelmates, Midnight. Various presales are available throughout the week:

Citi Presale: Tuesday, September 6th @ 11:00am ET | Password: Citi BINs

Mercyful Fate Fan Club Presale: Tuesday, September 6th @ 12:00pm ET | Password: EVIL

Ticketmaster Presale: Wednesday, September 7th @ 10:00am ET | Password: MELISSA

Live Nation Presale: Wednesday, September 7th @ 10:00am local time | Password: VENUE

Blabbermouth Presale: Wednesday, September 7th @ 10:00am local time | Password: SABBATH

Knotfest.com Presale: Wednesday, September 7th @ 10:00am local time | Password: OATH



All presales end Thursday, September 8th at 10:00pm local time. General onsale date is Friday, September 9th at 10:00am local time at mercyfulfatecoven.com. These shows will sell out! Don't miss it!



Additionally, multiple limited VIP packages will be available which will include Meet & Greets, photo opps, private Q&As, exclusive merch, and more starting Wednesday, September 7th at mercyfulfatecoven.com.

Related Stories

Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight 2019 In Review

Mercyful Fate Member Missing Reunion Over Cancer Fight 2019 In Review

Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight

Mercyful Fate Member Missing Reunion Over Cancer Fight

Mercyful Fate Music and Merch

News > Mercyful Fate