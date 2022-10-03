Joey Vera Forced To Miss Mercyful Fate North American Reunion Tour

Joey Vera has broken the bad news to fans that he will not be joining Mercyful Fate on their North American reunion tour due to his prior commitment to his other band, Armored Saint.

The King Diamond fronted band are set to launch the tour on October 25th in Dallas, TX at The Factory and have recruited bassist Becky Baldwin to fill in for Vera of the trek.

Vera is unable to take part in the tour due to Armored Saint's tour with W.A.S.P. Joey broke the news via Mercyful Fate's social media with the following, "My dear friends: As some of you have done the math and checked your calendars, you may have noticed that it appears as though I've scheduled myself to be on two tours at the same time this Fall. As most of you know, I have been promoting the tour with Armored Saint supporting WASP for almost a year now. A tour I committed to in 2021 and Never You Fret, I am standing by that commitment. No thanks to the results of Covid affecting nearly every aspect of the touring industry, touring schedules have since been cancelled and moved to different times in the year. And so, Mercyful Fate had received a touring opportunity recently that was impossible to turn down. Unfortunately, this schedule conflicts with my tour in the fall with Armored Saint. So, it pains me a great deal that I cannot be in two places at one time, because If I could, I most certainly would.

"Over the past 3 months I have been welcomed into the Mercyful Fate family with open arms, and this includes all of the fans. I have made new lifelong friends and have had the most amazing time this summer performing with these great musicians onstage and of course for you, the fans. These Mercyful Fate shows have been some of the most incredible gigs I've ever been a part of. Ever. I have been asked to be a full member in the Mercyful Fate band for touring and recording their next record, and I have accepted. However, I regretfully have to sit out this upcoming Fall Tour in the USA and S. America.

"Since the show must go on, I hope you will welcome my stand-in bassist for the fall tour Becky Baldwin Bass, with your open arms, who also plans to play the Mercy music with honor and respect to our fallen brother Tim Hansen, just as I have tried to do. I know many of you have seen the live clips on Youtube, but I promise you, this is a show you will have to see in person to believe it. Prepare yourselves to be completely blown away.

"I will miss my brothers and our crew in Mercy this fall, but I'm looking forward very much to playing with my mates in Saint again and of course seeing all of you on our fall tour. See ya down front!

"In closing, If I may borrow King Diamond's 'sign off', - Stay Heavy"

Mercyful Fate North American Reunion Tour Dates:

10/25/2022 Dallas, TX - The Factory

10/27/2022 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

10/29/2022 Inglewood, CA - Youtube Theater

10/30/2022 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

11/01/2022 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

11/03/2022 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

11/04/2022 Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

11/05/2022 Detroit, MI - Masonic

11/08/2022 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/10/2022 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theater

11/11/2022 Laval, QC - Place Bell

11/13/2022 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall At Fenway

11/14/2022 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/16/2022 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

