Sleeping With Sirens Announce The Medicine Tour

Sleeping With Sirens have announced that they will be returning to the road early next year for a headline run that will be calling The Medicine Tour.

They will be kicking off the 21-date tour on January 8th in Lincoln, NE at the Bourbon Theatre and will wrap up the trek on February 8th in Grand Rapids, MI at The Intersection.

The band is launching the trek to promote their sixth studio album, 'How It Feels To Be Lost', which they released back in September. The tour will also feature Set It Off, Belmont and Point North. Tickets will go sale this Friday. See the dates below:

1/8/20 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

1/10/20 Chicago, IL The Forge

1/11/20 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theatre

1/12/20 Lawrence, KS Granada Theatre

1/14/20 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

1/15/20 Salt Lake City The Depot

1/17/20 Las Vegas House of Blues

1/18/20 San Francisco, CA Regency

1/20/20 Tucson, AZ Encore

1/22/20 Dallas, TX House of Blues

1/23/20 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

1/25/20 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

1/26/20 Nashville, TN The Cowan

1/28/20 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

1/30/20 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

1/31/20 Baltimore, MD Soundstage

2/1/20 Worcester, MA Palladium

2/4/20 Albany, NY Upstate Concert Hall

2/5/20 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

2/7/20 Detroit, MI The Crofoot

2/8/20 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection





