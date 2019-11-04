.

Sleeping With Sirens Announce The Medicine Tour

Michael Angulia | 11-04-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sleeping With Sirens

Sleeping With Sirens have announced that they will be returning to the road early next year for a headline run that will be calling The Medicine Tour.

They will be kicking off the 21-date tour on January 8th in Lincoln, NE at the Bourbon Theatre and will wrap up the trek on February 8th in Grand Rapids, MI at The Intersection.

The band is launching the trek to promote their sixth studio album, 'How It Feels To Be Lost', which they released back in September. The tour will also feature Set It Off, Belmont and Point North. Tickets will go sale this Friday. See the dates below:

Joining Sleeping With Sirens on The Medicine Tour will be

1/8/20 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre
1/10/20 Chicago, IL The Forge
1/11/20 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theatre
1/12/20 Lawrence, KS Granada Theatre
1/14/20 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
1/15/20 Salt Lake City The Depot
1/17/20 Las Vegas House of Blues
1/18/20 San Francisco, CA Regency
1/20/20 Tucson, AZ Encore
1/22/20 Dallas, TX House of Blues
1/23/20 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
1/25/20 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
1/26/20 Nashville, TN The Cowan
1/28/20 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
1/30/20 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
1/31/20 Baltimore, MD Soundstage
2/1/20 Worcester, MA Palladium
2/4/20 Albany, NY Upstate Concert Hall
2/5/20 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre
2/7/20 Detroit, MI The Crofoot
2/8/20 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection


Related Stories


Sleeping With Sirens Announce The Medicine Tour

Sleeping With Sirens Announce Acoustic Tour With The Rocket Summer

More Sleeping With Sirens News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Hagar Still Upset About Van Halen Snub- Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight- Judas Priest Star Feels Good About Chances For Rock Hall Induction- more


Reviews
Quick Flicks: Toto - 40 Tours Around the Sun

Get To Know... Get to Know: Neil Ratner MD 'The Rock Doc'

Frank Zappa - Halloween 73 (Limited edition four-disc costume box set)

Joe Bonamassa Live In Phoenix

RockPile: The Hollywood Stars - Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue

advertisement


Latest News
Hagar Still Upset About Van Halen Snub

Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight

Judas Priest Star Feels Good About Chances For Rock Hall Induction

Whitesnake, Foreigner And Europe Teaming For Tour

Homme Ready For Them Crooked Vultures To Fly Again

Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Announce 2020 Tour

Sleeping With Sirens Announce The Medicine Tour

Liam Gallagher Performs 'Wonderwall' At MTV Europe Music Awards



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.