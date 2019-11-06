Stone Sour Announce Their First Live Album

Stone Sour, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor's other band, have announced that they will be releasing their very first live album on December 13th.

The 16-track live record will be entitled 'Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno' and be released in various formats including digitally, CD and limited edition (just 2500 copies) 180 gram double LP vinyl package that will include a poster, backstage pass, guitar pick, autographed setlist and a download card.

The record was recorded during a concert in the Nevada city on October 5th of last year. Guitarist Josh Rand had this to say, "It's with great pleasure that I get to announce the first ever official Stone Sour live record release.

"This is the Reno show in its entirety, just how it went down on October 5th, 2018. We're extremely proud of the fact that it's 100% live with absolutely no overdubs! It's not perfect but neither are we.

"As a collector myself, I wanted this limited edition release to be very special. The vinyl is pressed on 180g, giving you the best audio quality possible, and is limited to 2500 copies worldwide. I hope you enjoy this as much as we did playing it." See the tracklisting below:

1. YSIF

2. Taipei Person / Allah Tea

3. Do Me A Favor

4. Knievel Has Landed

5. Whiplash Pants

6. Absolute Zero

7. Bother

8. Tired

9. Rose Red Violent Blue

10. 30/30-150

11. Get Inside

12. Reborn

13. Song #3

14. Through Glass

15. Made of Scars

16. Fabuless





