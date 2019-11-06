.

Stone Sour Announce Their First Live Album

Michael Angulia | 11-06-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Stone Sour

Stone Sour, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor's other band, have announced that they will be releasing their very first live album on December 13th.

The 16-track live record will be entitled 'Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno' and be released in various formats including digitally, CD and limited edition (just 2500 copies) 180 gram double LP vinyl package that will include a poster, backstage pass, guitar pick, autographed setlist and a download card.

The record was recorded during a concert in the Nevada city on October 5th of last year. Guitarist Josh Rand had this to say, "It's with great pleasure that I get to announce the first ever official Stone Sour live record release.

"This is the Reno show in its entirety, just how it went down on October 5th, 2018. We're extremely proud of the fact that it's 100% live with absolutely no overdubs! It's not perfect but neither are we.

"As a collector myself, I wanted this limited edition release to be very special. The vinyl is pressed on 180g, giving you the best audio quality possible, and is limited to 2500 copies worldwide. I hope you enjoy this as much as we did playing it." See the tracklisting below:

1. YSIF
2. Taipei Person / Allah Tea
3. Do Me A Favor
4. Knievel Has Landed
5. Whiplash Pants
6. Absolute Zero
7. Bother
8. Tired
9. Rose Red Violent Blue
10. 30/30-150
11. Get Inside
12. Reborn
13. Song #3
14. Through Glass
15. Made of Scars
16. Fabuless


Related Stories


Stone Sour Announce Their First Live Album

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing

Stone Sour Firing Strengthened Slipknot Stars Relationship

Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes

Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show

Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage In Russia

Black Star Riders Replacing Guitarist With Stone Sour Star

Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album Says Corey Taylor

Talking Metal With Stone Sour Star and More

More Stone Sour News


advertisement



Day In Rock
KISS Want All Former Members For Final Concert- Vince Neil Addresses Blocked Motley Crue Reunion Report- Stone Sour Announce Their First Live Album- more

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Bart Walsh Dies- Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven- Metallica Give Big To Wildfire Relief- Killswitch Engage- more



Reviews
Busy Signal - Parts of the Puzzle

Quick Flicks: Toto - 40 Tours Around the Sun

Get To Know... Get to Know: Neil Ratner MD 'The Rock Doc'

Frank Zappa - Halloween 73 (Limited edition four-disc costume box set)

Joe Bonamassa Live In Phoenix

advertisement


Latest News
KISS Want All Former Members For Final Concert

Vince Neil Addresses Blocked Motley Crue Reunion Report

Stone Sour Announce Their First Live Album

Angels & Airwaves Announce North American Tour

Jasta Stream New Song Featuring Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach

Falling In Reverse Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Heart Thinking About New Music Following Reunion Tour

Journey's Jonathan Cain Releases New Christmas Single



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.