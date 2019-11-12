.

Video From The Black Crowes Reunion Shows Goes Online

Bruce Henne | 11-12-2019

The Black Crowes

(hennemusic) In sync with news of their 2020 reunion tour, The Black Crowes played their first show in six years on Monday (November 11th) in New York City and video from the concert has been shared online.

The group will play another small gig at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on November 14 before launching their full tour next summer. The Black Crowes will mark the 30th anniversary of their debut with a world tour next year, with shows beginning in Austin, TX on June 17.

Rolling Stone reports Chris and Rich Robinson performed the band's 1991 debut album, "Shake Your Money Maker", in its entirety - just as they will next year - before closing out the evening with a cover of The Rolling Stones' "It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It)."

The Robinson brothers were joined by a lineup of all-new players, including Earthless guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, former Tedeschi Trucks Band bassist Tim Lefebvre, and Once And Future Band members Joel Robinow on keyboards and Raj Ojha on drums. Watch video from the first reunion show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


