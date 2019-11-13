Slayer Farewell Is Just The End Of Touring

Slayer are headed for the conclusion of their farewell tour at the end of the month but their manager Rick Sales says that does not mean that fans have heard the last from the legendary thrash band.

The metal icons will wrap up their final tour by returning home with a two night stand at the Forum in Los Angeles (Inglewood) on November 29th and 30th, but Sales explains that the farewell is only to touring.

He told MassLive, "There are a couple of things that go on. I totally get that they made a decision to stop touring. That doesn't mean the end of the band. It's just the end of touring.

"I always thought of it as, 'You go out on top.' They made that decision. They're not milking it. From that standpoint, I get it and they made the right choice."





Related Stories

Slayer's The Repentless Killogy Hitting Movie Theaters

Slayer Play Their Very Last European Concert

Volbeat Recruit Slayer Star For New Song

Slayer Add New Show After Selling Out Final Concert

Slayer Announce Final Leg Of Farewell Tour

Les Claypool Leaks Slayer's Final Tour Plans

Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires

Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary

Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy

More Slayer News



