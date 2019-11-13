.

Slayer Farewell Is Just The End Of Touring

William Lee | 11-13-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Slayer

Slayer are headed for the conclusion of their farewell tour at the end of the month but their manager Rick Sales says that does not mean that fans have heard the last from the legendary thrash band.

The metal icons will wrap up their final tour by returning home with a two night stand at the Forum in Los Angeles (Inglewood) on November 29th and 30th, but Sales explains that the farewell is only to touring.

He told MassLive, "There are a couple of things that go on. I totally get that they made a decision to stop touring. That doesn't mean the end of the band. It's just the end of touring.

"I always thought of it as, 'You go out on top.' They made that decision. They're not milking it. From that standpoint, I get it and they made the right choice."


Related Stories


Slayer Farewell Is Just The End Of Touring

Slayer's The Repentless Killogy Hitting Movie Theaters

Slayer Play Their Very Last European Concert

Volbeat Recruit Slayer Star For New Song

Slayer Add New Show After Selling Out Final Concert

Slayer Announce Final Leg Of Farewell Tour

Les Claypool Leaks Slayer's Final Tour Plans

Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires

Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary

Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy

More Slayer News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Soundgarden May Finish Final Chris Cornell Album- Tool Release Expanded 'Fear Inoculum' Book Edition- Slayer Farewell Is Just The End Of Touring- The Black Crowes- more


Reviews
RockPile: Vinnie Moore - Angel - Lucifer's Friend

Road Trip: Ohio's MAPS Air Museum

Quiet Riot - Hollywood Cowboys

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns and Tom Keifer Live

Busy Signal - Parts of the Puzzle

advertisement


Latest News
Soundgarden May Finish Final Chris Cornell Album

Tool Releasing Expanded 'Fear Inoculum' Book Edition

Slayer Farewell Is Just The End Of Touring

The Black Crowes SiriusXM Appearance Goes Online

Van Halen Downfall Trigger Explained By Sammy

Metallica's Hammett Used Music To Turn Negative Into Positive

Bring Me The Horizon Release 'Ludens' Video

Pink Floyd Share Box Set Promo Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.