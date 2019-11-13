Soundgarden May Finish Final Chris Cornell Album

(hennemusic) Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil says the band is considering completing and releasing an album of recordings they were working on with Chris Cornell before his passing in 2017.

"It is entirely possible, because that's what we were doing... We definitely have another record in us," Thayil told SiriusXM Trunk Nation host Eddie Trunk recently. "Stuff that's written, stuff that's demoed and recorded - certainly. All it would need is to take the audio files that are available. I'd tighten up the guitar stuff that's on there, add other stuff.

"Ben [Shepherd] does the bass. Matt [Cameron] is able to get the drums he wants. We can get the producers we want to make it sound like a Soundgarden record. And yes, we can totally do that. And I think that will happen. "t would be ridiculous if it didn't. But these are difficult things - partnerships and property."

The rocker also revealed the band's approach to moving forward without their frontman. "Reasonably, you've got a big part missing," Thayil explains. "So, I think in terms of the Soundgarden catalog, that's still gonna be active as best as it can be. In terms of unreleased recordings, live material, I'm still gonna attend to that; that's my gig. I love that. Let's make records.

"I do not see, given the commitments that other bandmembers have, given our sentiments and love for Chris, I do not see us reconfiguring a tour or anything, as other bands have done in the past, without him." Watch the full interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Soundgarden's Kim Thayil Says Rock Hall Nomination Bittersweet

Soundgarden 'Stalled' From Finishing Chris Cornell's Final Songs

Soundgarden Release Live 'Black Hole Sun' Video

Soundgarden Release 'New Damage' Video From Artists Den

Soundgarden's Live From The Artists Den IMAX Event Announced

Soundgarden Share Video From Live From The Artists Den

Soundgarden To Release Live From The Artists Den Package

Soundgarden In The Studio For Superunknown Anniversary

Soundgarden Launching 35th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Series

More Soundgarden News



