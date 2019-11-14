.

Journey Stars Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Bruce Henne | 11-14-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Journey

(hennemusic) Journey members Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain and Steve Perry are among the nominees under consideration for entry into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame next year.

"As members of Journey, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, lead singer Steve Perry and guitarist Neal Schon each had a hand in writing some of the hugely successful arena rock band's monster hits," reads the Hall's bio on the trio, who are listed in the "Performing Songwriters" category. "These include the anthem 'Don't Stop Believin'' (all three shared songwriting credits), the much-covered (Mariah Carey, Barry Manilow, Boyz II Men, Celine Dion) power ballad 'Open Arms' (Cain and Perry), 'Who's Crying Now' (Cain and Perry), and 'Wheel In The Sky' (Schon) - also notable for its unusual structure (it opens with a 28-second instrumental). Such songs and Journey's stature as a major concert draw led to its induction in 2017 into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame."

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world; a songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Journey Stars Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Journey's Jonathan Cain Releases New Christmas Single

Journey Icon Steve Perry Releases New Christmas Song

Journey And The Pretenders Announce Massive Tour

Journey's Neal Schon Jams With Joe Bonamassa

Journey's Steve Perry Promises New Music This Year

Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album

Journey Icon Steve Perry Goes Inside Traces Collaboration

Journey Extend Their Las Vegas Residency

Journey Icon Steve Perry Streaming New Single

More Journey News


advertisement



Day In Rock
KISS Announce Final Legs Of Farewell Tour And Cancel Leg- Hospital Misdiagnosed Ozzy Osbourne Injury- Iron Maiden Open To Tour With Judas Priest- Journey- more


Reviews
The Fluffy Jackets featuring Manny Charlton - Something from Nothing

RockPile: Vinnie Moore - Angel - Lucifer's Friend

Road Trip: Ohio's MAPS Air Museum

Quiet Riot - Hollywood Cowboys

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns and Tom Keifer Live

advertisement


Latest News
KISS Announce Final Legs Of Farewell Tour And Cancel Leg

Hospital Misdiagnosed Ozzy Osbourne Injury

Iron Maiden Open To Tour With Judas Priest

Journey Stars Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Down Reunion Performance Announced

Shinedown Announce The Deep Dive Tour

Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Festival Lineup

Zac Brown Band Add New Leg To The Owl Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.