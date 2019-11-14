Zac Brown Band Add New Leg To The Owl Tour

The Zac Brown Band shared the good news that they have added a new spring 2020 leg to their The Owl Tour, which they launched this past summer.

The North American trek will be supported by special guests Amos Lee and Poo Bear and is set to kick off on February 28th in Moline, IL at the TaxSlayer Center.

Zac had this to say, "The energy throughout 'The Owl Tour' has been electric at every stop. It's been an unforgettable year and we've had so much fun sharing the new music with our fans. We can't wait to get back on the road next spring." See the dates below:

Feb 28, 2020 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

Feb 29, 2020 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Mar 04, 2020 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Mar 05, 2020 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling - Arena

Mar 06, 2020 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Mar 12, 2020 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Mar 13, 2020 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Mar 14, 2020 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Mar 15, 2020 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Mar 26, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

Mar 27, 2020 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Mar 28, 2020 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Apr 15, 2020 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Apr 16, 2020 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

Apr 17, 2020 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Apr 23, 2020 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

Apr 24, 2020 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Apr 25, 2020 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena





