.

Zac Brown Band Add New Leg To The Owl Tour

Michael Angulia | 11-14-2019

Zac Brown Band

The Zac Brown Band shared the good news that they have added a new spring 2020 leg to their The Owl Tour, which they launched this past summer.

The North American trek will be supported by special guests Amos Lee and Poo Bear and is set to kick off on February 28th in Moline, IL at the TaxSlayer Center.

Zac had this to say, "The energy throughout 'The Owl Tour' has been electric at every stop. It's been an unforgettable year and we've had so much fun sharing the new music with our fans. We can't wait to get back on the road next spring." See the dates below:

Feb 28, 2020 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
Feb 29, 2020 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Mar 04, 2020 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Mar 05, 2020 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling - Arena
Mar 06, 2020 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Mar 12, 2020 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Mar 13, 2020 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Mar 14, 2020 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Mar 15, 2020 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Mar 26, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
Mar 27, 2020 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Mar 28, 2020 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Apr 15, 2020 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Apr 16, 2020 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
Apr 17, 2020 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Apr 23, 2020 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
Apr 24, 2020 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Apr 25, 2020 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena


