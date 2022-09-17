Zac Brown Band Recruit Ingrid Andress For 'Any Day Now'

Any Day Now single art

Zac Brown Band have shared their brand new collaboration with Ingrid Andress, for a new version of the song "Any Day Now", from their forthcoming "The Comeback (Deluxe)".

Brown enlisted some of his musical friends and heroes to collaborate on the forthcoming album, "The Comeback (Deluxe)", which will be hitting stores on September 30th.

The special guests include Cody Johnson for "Wild Palomino," Jamey Johnson for "Stubborn Pride (with Marcus King)" and James Taylor for "Love and Sunsets."

Blake Shelton also joins the group for a new version of their current single, "Out In The Middle." Check out "Any Day Now" below:

