Zac Brown Band Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

(The GreenRoom) The Zac Brown Band have released their live cover of the Queen classic "Bohemian Rhapsody" that was captured at The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK on September 25, 2015 as the first taste of their upcoming "From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers" album.

With a long list of hits and success in multiple genres, Grammy winning Zac Brown Band has spent 20 years evolving, proudly shifting their creative focus with chart-topping, Multi-Platinum results. But through it all, one thing has remained constant ...a killer live show.

An electrifying fusion of country heart, rock energy, bold adventurism and pure musical skill, the band's legendary concerts have helped cement ZBB's status as one of the most captivating acts in modern entertainment - and one which always keeps fans on the edge of their seat. Now, their first ever live-covers album, From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers, drives the point home.

Featuring a surprise-filled track list recorded throughout their globe-trotting history, the upcoming project captures the magic of a Zac Brown Band concert in all its awe-inspiring glory. Both celebrating the group's penchant for sonic exploration, and their unparalleled ability as performers, the project offers a window into an unpredictable show filled with dynamic moments - and it kicks off today (9/1) with a special first look.

"'Bohemian Rhapsody' is one of the craziest song arrangements, Freddie Mercury was a mad genius," said Brown. "It took us about a year of working on it off and on, to come up with a version that sounds like it. To pull that song off live is a testament to the ninjas in my band. It's one of my favorite covers to do live, and getting to play it at Wembley was a huge moment for us."

Giving a theatrical British-rock anthem a bit of homegrown southern flavor, Zac Brown Band's cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" (recorded live from London's SSE Arena in September 2015) is out now, and available via all major digital service providers.

More info on the live covers album will be available soon, but in the meantime, Zac Brown Band continue their path of complete concert domination, finishing yet another summer of massive shows and milestones.

As part of their headlining From The Fire Tour, the band even made history at Boston's Fenway Park on August 19, selling out the iconic stadium for the 14th time and marking the Park's 100th concert. Already members of the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, the band's hours-long performance mixed their decade of Number One hits with covers including Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here," Radiohead's "Creep," Alabama's "Mountain Music" and more - a small sample of what the new album may hold.

Looking ahead, the From The Fire Tour will resume on September 2-3 with back-to-back sold-out dates in Gilford, New Hampshire, and tickets for the remaining run of coast-to-coast shows are going fast.

With tour stops stretching from Washington to New Jersey, and from Florida to California (and back again) Zac Brown Band's From The Fire Tour will continue through November 3-4, culminating with a two-night stand at Tampa's MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

