Warren Haynes Shares Video From Benefit Concert Release

K. Wiggins | 11-15-2019

Warren Haynes has shared a video from the forthcoming live film and album, Warren Haynes Presents: The Benefit Concert Volume 16, which is set to be released on December 13th.

The preview clip features Hard Working Americans' performance of Hayes Carll's "Stomp & Holler" that was captured during Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam in Asheville, NC on December 13, 2014.

The supergroup features Todd Snider, Dav Schools, Neal Casal, Chad Staehly, and Duane Trucks and their performance is just part of the two hours of live music on the upcoming release that also features Warren Haynes, Gov't Mule with Jackie Greene, Billy & The Kids (Bill Kreutzmann of Grateful Dead, Tom Hamilton of American Babies & JRAD, Reed Mathis of Tea Leaf Green & Aron Magner of Disco Biscuits), Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Hard Working Americans (Todd Snider, Neal Casal, Dave Schools & Duane Trucks of Widespread Panic, Chad Staehly of Great American Taxi), Paul Riddle (Marshall Tucker Band Co-Founder) & Friends, and many special guests such as Oteil Burbridge (Allman Brothers, Dead & Co.), Jack Pearson, Col. Bruce Hampton, The Revivalists' Michael Girardot and Rob Ingraham, American Idol Winner Caleb Johnson, and Audley Freed.

Warren Haynes Presents: The Benefit Concert Volume 16 will be released in several different formats including CD/DVD package, digital album, standard CD, film, Blu-ray, double vinyl, and digital film. Watch the video here.


