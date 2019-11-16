Motley Crue Help Fuel Def Leppard and Poison Tour Rumor

Earlier this week a rumor of a Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison tour was sparked by reported comments by The Black Crowes manager and Motley helped fuel the rumors with a tweet.

Motley Crue shared a link on Twitter to an online Change.org petition that is calling for the band to reunite along with the caption "this is interesting".

The group famously signed a "cessation of touring" contract tied to their 2015 retirement tour, but have seen a resurgence in interest following the release of their Netflix biopic "The Dirt".

Motley's tweet comes after The Black Crowes manager Mark DiDia reportedly said that not only will AC/DC be launching a new tour but Motley Crue will be reuniting to launch a tour with Def Leppard and Poison.

DiDia is said to have made the comments during an appearance on The Howard Stern Wrap-Up Show and reports online quote him stating, "There's a Motley Crue / Poison / Def Leppard tour coming, there's a Rage Against The Machine... AC/DC's coming.

"There's a lot of rock coming out next year. God bless Drake and Billie Eilish and all that, they're streaming music and they have a lot of followers. Rock doesn't stream, but there's a thing that's happening. I think people miss guitars and bass and drums." See the Motley Crue tweet below:





